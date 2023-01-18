PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 18, 2023

B-Town's current sensation Kartik Aaryan got mobbed at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night by his numerous fans

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor returned to the city on Tuesday after a promotional tour of his upcoming film 'Shehzada'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

However, he received a rather chaotic welcome at the airport as fans thronged the gates to get a glimpse of their favourite star

Photo by Viral Bhayani

A number of fans gathered around Kartik and tried to click pictures with him

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor maintained his calm and even obliged his fans with selfies

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He also thanked the fans for their love as he made his way through the rush

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik is gearing up for the release of 'Shehzada', which will hit the theatres on February 10

Photo by Viral Bhayani

It will be his first theatrical release post the mega success of his 2022 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik owned 2022 with his performances in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Freddy'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor now has some of the most big-ticket films lined up in the pipeline for him

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Mission Majnu screening in pics
Find out More