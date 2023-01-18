PHOTOS: Kartik Aaryan gets mobbed at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 18, 2023
B-Town's current sensation Kartik Aaryan got mobbed at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night by his numerous fans
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actor returned to the city on Tuesday after a promotional tour of his upcoming film 'Shehzada'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
However, he received a rather chaotic welcome at the airport as fans thronged the gates to get a glimpse of their favourite star
Photo by Viral Bhayani
A number of fans gathered around Kartik and tried to click pictures with him
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actor maintained his calm and even obliged his fans with selfies
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He also thanked the fans for their love as he made his way through the rush
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kartik is gearing up for the release of 'Shehzada', which will hit the theatres on February 10
Photo by Viral Bhayani
It will be his first theatrical release post the mega success of his 2022 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kartik owned 2022 with his performances in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Freddy'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actor now has some of the most big-ticket films lined up in the pipeline for him
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!