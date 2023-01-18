Mission Majnu screening in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 18, 2023

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna and the entire team of 'Mission Majnu' hosted a special screening of their film in Mumbai on Tuesday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sidharth looked handsome in a printed shirt with a black jacket

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rashmika upped her style quotient in a denim bralette and comfy pants

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sidharth's ladylove Kiara Advani arrived for the screening dressed in all white

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sidharth and Kiara were even seen interacting with the 'Mission Majnu' team post the screening

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nora Fatehi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sajid Khan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mrunal Thakur

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

'Mission Majnu' actor Rashmika Mandanna: 'Being called by the character’s name feels great'
Find out More