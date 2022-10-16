Photos: Kartik Aaryan flags off Cyclothon for Breast Cancer Awareness

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2022

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the biggest and busiest actors in Bollywood

He is advocating ‘Breast Cancer Awareness'. On Sunday, Kartik flagged off Cyclothon at Nanavati Hospital and helped to strengthen the cause of creating awareness about breast cancer

Instagram

Taking to social media, he wrote - "Breast Cancer Awareness: ‘Early Diagnosis Saves Lives’. Honoured to Flag off the Cyclothon for Breast Cancer''

Instagram

Kartik could be seen raising the flag and was engaging with the youth present at Nanawati Hospital

Instagram

Last year also the actor had attended an event as a chief guest for cancer prevention where he felicitated the survivors which also included his mother

Instagram

The actor looked handsome in blue jacket, denim and a white t-shirt

Instagram

He said, "I am excited to see you guys here being a part of this breast cancer awareness campaign and celebrating the month of breast cancer awareness. I am glad that I am associated with this campaign"

Instagram

He was also seen taking pictures with the youth present at the event

Instagram

Kartik's kind, empathetic and modest personality makes him spend a certain amount of his time serving society and staying dedicated to the cause he believes in

Instagram

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan took the nation by a storm with the recent announcement of his upcoming film Aashiqui 3.

Instagram

