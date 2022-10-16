Photos: Kartik Aaryan flags off Cyclothon for Breast Cancer Awareness

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 16, 2022
Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the biggest and busiest actors in Bollywood
He is advocating ‘Breast Cancer Awareness'. On Sunday, Kartik flagged off Cyclothon at Nanavati Hospital and helped to strengthen the cause of creating awareness about breast cancer
Taking to social media, he wrote - "Breast Cancer Awareness: ‘Early Diagnosis Saves Lives’. Honoured to Flag off the Cyclothon for Breast Cancer''
Kartik could be seen raising the flag and was engaging with the youth present at Nanawati Hospital
Last year also the actor had attended an event as a chief guest for cancer prevention where he felicitated the survivors which also included his mother
The actor looked handsome in blue jacket, denim and a white t-shirt
He said, "I am excited to see you guys here being a part of this breast cancer awareness campaign and celebrating the month of breast cancer awareness. I am glad that I am associated with this campaign"
He was also seen taking pictures with the youth present at the event
Kartik's kind, empathetic and modest personality makes him spend a certain amount of his time serving society and staying dedicated to the cause he believes in
Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan took the nation by a storm with the recent announcement of his upcoming film Aashiqui 3.
