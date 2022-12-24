PHOTOS: Jannat Zubair performs Umrah with family in Mecca

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 24, 2022
Telly actress Jannat Zubair recently performed her first Umrah along with her family
The actress shared her pictures from Mecca Madina on her social media handles
In the pictures, Jannat and her brother Ayaan Zubair can be seen in Mecca
Jannat can be seen donning a pristine white hijab
She also shared a picture with her parents in which she can be seen wearing a green hijab
The actress recently appeared on the big screen with her Punjabi film Chole Kulche
She was also seen in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi performing some thrilling stunts
Jannat also expressed her gratitude on social media as she performed her first Umrah in Mecca Madina
Thanks For Reading!