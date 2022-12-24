PHOTOS: Jannat Zubair performs Umrah with family in Mecca

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 24, 2022

Telly actress Jannat Zubair recently performed her first Umrah along with her family

The actress shared her pictures from Mecca Madina on her social media handles

In the pictures, Jannat and her brother Ayaan Zubair can be seen in Mecca

Jannat can be seen donning a pristine white hijab

She also shared a picture with her parents in which she can be seen wearing a green hijab

The actress recently appeared on the big screen with her Punjabi film Chole Kulche

She was also seen in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi performing some thrilling stunts

Jannat also expressed her gratitude on social media as she performed her first Umrah in Mecca Madina

