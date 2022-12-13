Photos: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in Rs 4 lakh black blazer and corset top

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 13, 2022

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor recently shared stunning pictures of herself in black blazer

Janhvi was styled by Meagan Concessio and her team in a Versace single-breasted blazer

Reportedly, the total cost of the outfit is nearly Rs 4 lakh

For accessories, the actress opted for multiple rings and gold earrings

The black winged eyeliner looked fabulous on Janhvi

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will next be seen with Varun Dhawan in the film Bawaal

Thanks For Reading!

Sexy Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in bikini during Maldives vacation
Find out More