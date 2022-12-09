Sexy Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in bikini during Maldives vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 09, 2022

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been actively sharing pics from her Maldives vacation

She checked into Maldives earlier this week

For her day out, Janhvi opted for a skimpy neon green bikini

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen enjoying the stunning view

Janhvi also chilled on a net to watch the sunset

"Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds and an endless ocean," she captioned her post on Instagram

In another picture, she is seen in a floral monokini and a matching cap

She was all smiles as she posed for the camera

She also went for a walk in an orange and white bikini top and skirt

Another picture shows her relishing chocolate ice-cream

The actress also did not miss to workout during her vacation

On the work front, Janhvi received praise for her performances in Good Luck Jerry and Mili

She will next be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao

