Sexy Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in bikini during Maldives vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 09, 2022
Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been actively sharing pics from her Maldives vacation
She checked into Maldives earlier this week
For her day out, Janhvi opted for a skimpy neon green bikini
In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen enjoying the stunning view
Janhvi also chilled on a net to watch the sunset
"Messy hair, iridescent skies, salty winds and an endless ocean," she captioned her post on Instagram
In another picture, she is seen in a floral monokini and a matching cap
She was all smiles as she posed for the camera
She also went for a walk in an orange and white bikini top and skirt
Another picture shows her relishing chocolate ice-cream
The actress also did not miss to workout during her vacation
On the work front, Janhvi received praise for her performances in Good Luck Jerry and Mili
She will next be seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao
Thanks For Reading!