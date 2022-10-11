Photos: Inside Amitabh Bachchan's temple in Kolkata

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2022
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday on October 11
Amitabh Bachchan does not have fans. Rather, he has devotees
In 2017, a superfan of the actor built a literal temple for him in Kolkata
In the temple, the actor is prayed as an incarnation of God
The well-maintained shrine has a priest to worship the idol of Big B
An idol has been installed inside the temple
'Worshippers' chant "Jai Shri Amitabh" every day as they offer their prayers
IANS
Several photos of the megastar have also been placed outside the temple
Reportedly, one has to remove shoes to enter the air-conditioned inner chamber
The temple is open two hours, twice every day
