Photos: Inside Amitabh Bachchan's temple in Kolkata

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 11, 2022

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday on October 11

Amitabh Bachchan does not have fans. Rather, he has devotees

In 2017, a superfan of the actor built a literal temple for him in Kolkata

In the temple, the actor is prayed as an incarnation of God

The well-maintained shrine has a priest to worship the idol of Big B

An idol has been installed inside the temple

'Worshippers' chant "Jai Shri Amitabh" every day as they offer their prayers

IANS

Several photos of the megastar have also been placed outside the temple

Reportedly, one has to remove shoes to enter the air-conditioned inner chamber

The temple is open two hours, twice every day

