Photos: Hrithik Roshan spotted with girlfriend Saba Azad

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2022
Hrithik Roshan was spotted with actress-girlfriend Saba Azad in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They were snapped as they stepped out from Juhu PVR after watching 'Vikram Vedha' trailer
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Hrithik looked handsome as usual in blue jeans and plain black t-shirt
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Saba, on the other hand, kept her look comfortable in a black top and trackpants
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Hrithik and Saba made their relationship public at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Recently, Hrithik and Saba toured some of the most picturesque locations of Europe during their vacation
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Saba is a multi-talented actor and singer
Photo by Viral Bhayani
On the work front, Hrithik is waiting for the release of 'Vikram Vedha'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
