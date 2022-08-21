Photos: Hrithik Roshan spotted with girlfriend Saba Azad

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 21, 2022

Hrithik Roshan was spotted with actress-girlfriend Saba Azad in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They were snapped as they stepped out from Juhu PVR after watching 'Vikram Vedha' trailer

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Hrithik looked handsome as usual in blue jeans and plain black t-shirt

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saba, on the other hand, kept her look comfortable in a black top and trackpants

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Hrithik and Saba made their relationship public at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Recently, Hrithik and Saba toured some of the most picturesque locations of Europe during their vacation

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saba is a multi-talented actor and singer

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On the work front, Hrithik is waiting for the release of 'Vikram Vedha'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

