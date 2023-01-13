Photos: Hrithik Roshan spotted outside bone marrow transplant clinic in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 13, 2023

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai on Thursday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Reportedly, the clinic that Hrithik was spotted outside specializes in bone marrow transplant

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Hrithik's visit to the clinic left his fans concerned about the actor's health

Photo by Viral Bhayani

According to a report in Times of India, Hrithik paid a visit to the bone marrow transplant clinic for a check-up

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Hrithik is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Recently, he took the internet by storm by posting a picture of his eight-pack abs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

However, back in 2013, Hrithik had undergone a major brain surgery

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He underwent the surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain after suffering a head injury during the shoot of 'Bang Bang'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's FIRST photos with baby Raha
Find out More