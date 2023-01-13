Photos: Hrithik Roshan spotted outside bone marrow transplant clinic in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 13, 2023
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was spotted outside a clinic in Mumbai on Thursday
Reportedly, the clinic that Hrithik was spotted outside specializes in bone marrow transplant
Hrithik's visit to the clinic left his fans concerned about the actor's health
According to a report in Times of India, Hrithik paid a visit to the bone marrow transplant clinic for a check-up
Hrithik is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood
Recently, he took the internet by storm by posting a picture of his eight-pack abs
However, back in 2013, Hrithik had undergone a major brain surgery
He underwent the surgery to remove a blood clot from his brain after suffering a head injury during the shoot of 'Bang Bang'
On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone
