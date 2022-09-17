Photos: Hrithik Roshan dances with fans at 'Vikram Vedha' song launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2022

Hrithik Roshan launched the first song from his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha' titled 'Alcoholia' today

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The song was launched at Gaiety Galaxy amid much fanfare

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Also present at the event were his co-stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The cast of the film was seen putting on their dancing shoes with none other than Hrithik himself taking the centre stage

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The event witnessed a houseful of fans, who cheered and hooted for their favourite star

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Fans also organised a flash mob for Hrithik

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Not one to shy away, Hrithik broke into an impromptu dance and joined his fans on the stage

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He performed some of the most quirkiest moves from the song 'Alcoholia' leaving his fans overjoyed

'Vikram Vedha' is set to hit the silver screens on September 30

Photo by Viral Bhayani

