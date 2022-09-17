Photos: Hrithik Roshan dances with fans at 'Vikram Vedha' song launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 17, 2022
Hrithik Roshan launched the first song from his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha' titled 'Alcoholia' today
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The song was launched at Gaiety Galaxy amid much fanfare
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Also present at the event were his co-stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf and Yogita Bihani
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The cast of the film was seen putting on their dancing shoes with none other than Hrithik himself taking the centre stage
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The event witnessed a houseful of fans, who cheered and hooted for their favourite star
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Fans also organised a flash mob for Hrithik
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Not one to shy away, Hrithik broke into an impromptu dance and joined his fans on the stage
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He performed some of the most quirkiest moves from the song 'Alcoholia' leaving his fans overjoyed
'Vikram Vedha' is set to hit the silver screens on September 30
Photo by Viral Bhayani
