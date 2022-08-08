Photos: Hansika Motwani's sultry bikini collection

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 08, 2022
Hansika Motwani is all set to celebrate her 31st birthday on August 9, 2022
Hansika was born to a Sindhi family in Mumbai
She began her acting career as a child artist in 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom'
She later acted in the daily soap 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand'
She also appeared as one of the children in the Bollywood film 'Koi... Mil Gaya' with Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan
Hansika made her debut in a lead role at the age of 15 in Puri Jagannadh's Telugu film 'Desamuduru'
She later appeared in the Hindi film 'Aap Kaa Surroor' with Himesh Reshammiya
Besides her films, Hansika provides monetary support for the education of underprivileged children and women who are suffering with breast cancer
She was last seen in the Tamil film 'Maha' which was also her 50th film
