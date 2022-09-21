Photos: Fans gather outside Raju Srivastava's Kanpur residence

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022

Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21, 2022, in Delhi

Fans, friends and relatives gathered outside Raju Srivastava's Kanpur residence following the news of his demise

ANI

Earlier today, several people reached his Kanpur residence where his family members reside, to pay their heartfelt tributes

ANI

While mourning for the comic-actor, fans recalled his spectacular personality and how grounded he was throughout his life

ANI

Some people were seen crying outside Srivastava's residence

A teacher of Gurukool School of Art paid tribute to legendary comedian by making his portrait in Mumbai

ANI

His fellow comedians have shared tributes on social media

He will always be remembered as someone who made many generations laugh

