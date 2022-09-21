Photos: Fans gather outside Raju Srivastava's Kanpur residence

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022
Comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on September 21, 2022, in Delhi
Fans, friends and relatives gathered outside Raju Srivastava's Kanpur residence following the news of his demise
ANI
Earlier today, several people reached his Kanpur residence where his family members reside, to pay their heartfelt tributes
ANI
While mourning for the comic-actor, fans recalled his spectacular personality and how grounded he was throughout his life
ANI
Some people were seen crying outside Srivastava's residence
A teacher of Gurukool School of Art paid tribute to legendary comedian by making his portrait in Mumbai
ANI
His fellow comedians have shared tributes on social media
He will always be remembered as someone who made many generations laugh
Thanks For Reading!