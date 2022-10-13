Photos: Dwayne Johnson hands out shots at Black Adam premiere

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2022
The premiere of DC's 'Black Adam' took place in New York City where a bunch of celebrities attended the red carpet event
Photo by AFP
Dwayne Johnson highlighted his superhero physique in stylish bright red suit which he paired it with a gold chain
Photo by AFP
Sarah Shahi looked fierce in a sizzling red cut-out gown with a harness-inspired bodice
Photo by AFP
Quintessa Swindell dazzled in a flowing snakeskin dress that was covered in multi-color sequins
Photo by AFP
Dwayne was also photographed with famous comedian Tracy Morgan
Photo by AFP
Johnson also mingled with actress Arielle Kebbel, who looked stunning in her champagne toned dress with a plunging neckline
Photo by AFP
Keegan-Michael Key also posed for the red carpet as he joined Johnson during the premiere
Photo by AFP
Quintessa Swindell posed with her co-stars Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge
Photo by AFP
Pierce Brosnan and Dwayne were captured enjoying a sweet hug
Photo by AFP
Dwayne was seen handing out shots to his peers
Photo by AFP
Aldis Hodge looked hunky as he gave a glimpse of his chiseled chest in a plunging silky dress shirt
Photo by AFP
