Photos: Dwayne Johnson hands out shots at Black Adam premiere

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2022

The premiere of DC's 'Black Adam' took place in New York City where a bunch of celebrities attended the red carpet event

Photo by AFP

Dwayne Johnson highlighted his superhero physique in stylish bright red suit which he paired it with a gold chain

Photo by AFP

Sarah Shahi looked fierce in a sizzling red cut-out gown with a harness-inspired bodice

Photo by AFP

Quintessa Swindell dazzled in a flowing snakeskin dress that was covered in multi-color sequins

Photo by AFP

Dwayne was also photographed with famous comedian Tracy Morgan

Photo by AFP

Johnson also mingled with actress Arielle Kebbel, who looked stunning in her champagne toned dress with a plunging neckline

Photo by AFP

Keegan-Michael Key also posed for the red carpet as he joined Johnson during the premiere

Photo by AFP

Quintessa Swindell posed with her co-stars Noah Centineo and Aldis Hodge

Photo by AFP

Pierce Brosnan and Dwayne were captured enjoying a sweet hug

Photo by AFP

Dwayne was seen handing out shots to his peers

Photo by AFP

Aldis Hodge looked hunky as he gave a glimpse of his chiseled chest in a plunging silky dress shirt

Photo by AFP

