Photos: CSK Captain MS Dhoni's New Look Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2024

By: Aakash Singh | March 21, 2024

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni unveils his new look ahead of IPL 2024, characterised by long hair.

(Credits: Instagram)

MS Dhoni's latest look is reminiscent of his look in the T20 World Cup 2007. In fact, former Pakistan PM Parvez Musharraf also praised Dhoni's look.

(Credits: Instagram)

MS Dhoni strikes a stylish pose with his new look.

(Credits: Instagram)

MS Dhoni will be seen in the opening match of IPL 2024 as CSK will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chepauk.

(Credits: Instagram)

Fans widely speculated IPL 2023 to be MS Dhoni's final season. However, he underwent a knee surgery and got himself fit for the season.

(Credits: Instagram)

MS Dhoni became the joint-most successful captain in IPL history when he led CSK to their 5th title in 2023.

(Credits: Instagram)

MS Dhoni's hair stylist Aalim Hakim gets a picture clicked with MS Dhoni.

(Credits: Instagram)

Aalim Hakim has also been the hairsylist for the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

(Credits: Instagram)

MS Dhoni and Aalim Hakim.

(Credits: Instagram)

Thanks For Reading!

IPL 2024: Take A Look At The New Kits Of All 10 Teams
Find out More