Photos: CSK Captain MS Dhoni's New Look Goes Viral Ahead Of IPL 2024

By: Aakash Singh | March 21, 2024
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni unveils his new look ahead of IPL 2024, characterised by long hair.
MS Dhoni's latest look is reminiscent of his look in the T20 World Cup 2007. In fact, former Pakistan PM Parvez Musharraf also praised Dhoni's look.
MS Dhoni strikes a stylish pose with his new look.
MS Dhoni will be seen in the opening match of IPL 2024 as CSK will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chepauk.
Fans widely speculated IPL 2023 to be MS Dhoni's final season. However, he underwent a knee surgery and got himself fit for the season.
MS Dhoni became the joint-most successful captain in IPL history when he led CSK to their 5th title in 2023.
MS Dhoni's hair stylist Aalim Hakim gets a picture clicked with MS Dhoni.
Aalim Hakim has also been the hairsylist for the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
MS Dhoni and Aalim Hakim.
