IPL 2024: Take A Look At The New Kits Of All 10 Teams

By: Aakash Singh | March 21, 2024
Gujarat Titans' principal sponsor for the 2024 IPL will be Dream11 as their name will appear on the jersey unlike their last year's. The Titans reached the final of the 2023 edition.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rajasthan Royals' jersey is not too different from last year's. The Royals finished 5th in IPL 2023, narrowly missing out on a playoffs spot.
(Credits: Twitter)
Rajasthan Royals will also don a special pink jersey on April 6th game. The special jersey is dedicated to the traditional art of tie-dying and it features a 'bandhani' pattern.
(Credits: Twitter)
Lucknow Super Giants are likely to continue with the same jersey. KL Rahul is expected to join their camp soon after recovering from an injury.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mumbai Indians released their jersey on March 7th. The sign 'M' is placed in geometrical shapes, while blue represents confidence and strength. The flicks of gold harnesses power from energy and sun.
(Credits: Twitter)
SunRisers Hyderabad have adopted the jersey style of the SA20 franchise SunRisers Eastern Cape. SRH will hope that a change in jersey brings change in fortunes.
(Credits: Twitter)
Delhi Capitals' jersey from the 2023 edition has undergone a change. Their main sponsor seems to be Hero Fincorp currently as against JSW in the previous season.
(Credits: Twitter)
Punjab Kings unveiled their jersey during a jersey launch event. Like the Titans, Punjab Kings also have Dream11 as their primary sponsor. tHE fire at the bottom of the jersey is the most striking feature of the jersey.
(Credits: Twitter)
Mitchell Starc and Rinku Singh wearing the Knight Riders' new jersey. KKR also have dream11 as their sponsors and was unveiled by CEO Venky Mysore and CMO of Dream11 Vikrant Mudaliar.
(Credits: Twitter)
CSK have stuck to the same jersey as it was in IPL 2023. The Super Kings will also start as the defending champions ahead of the 2023 edition, having beaten the Gujarat Titans in the final.
(Credits: Twitter)
Virat Kohli dons the RCB jersey ahead of IPL 2024. RCB's kit has gone a drastic change, with the colour blue replacing black. With RCB women's team winning WPL, the men's team will hope to get the monkey off their back this year.
(Credits: Twitter)
Royal Challengers Bangaluru will also be wearing a green jersey in IPL 2024 for one of their home games. The green jersey denotes their commitment to 'Go Green' initiative, raising awareness about the conservation of the environment.
(Credits: Twitter)
