Photos: Chrissy Teigen flaunts baby bump at Emmy Awards 2022 red carpet

By: Asian News International | September 13, 2022

Model Chrissy Teigen made heads turn at the Emmys 2022 red carpet by flaunting her baby bump in style alongside husband John Legend.

Photo by AFP

For the big event, Chrissy, who is expecting her third child with John, sported a long-sleeve patchwork gown with sequins.

Photo by AFP

She elevated her stylish look with a hot pink clutch.

Photo by AFP

On the other hand, John appeared in an all-white outfit.

Photo via Twitter

The 2022 Emmy Awards marks Chrissy's first public appearance since the Cravings cookbook author announced her pregnancy in August.

Photo via Instagram

Chrissy and John lost their third baby, Jack, in September 2020 after she experienced pregnancy complications at 20 weeks.

Photo via Instagram

Currently, the couple share two children: Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

Photo via Instagram

