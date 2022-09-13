Photos: Chrissy Teigen flaunts baby bump at Emmy Awards 2022 red carpet

By: Asian News International | September 13, 2022
Model Chrissy Teigen made heads turn at the Emmys 2022 red carpet by flaunting her baby bump in style alongside husband John Legend.
Photo by AFP
For the big event, Chrissy, who is expecting her third child with John, sported a long-sleeve patchwork gown with sequins.
Photo by AFP
She elevated her stylish look with a hot pink clutch.
Photo by AFP
On the other hand, John appeared in an all-white outfit.
Photo via Twitter
The 2022 Emmy Awards marks Chrissy's first public appearance since the Cravings cookbook author announced her pregnancy in August.
Photo via Instagram
Chrissy and John lost their third baby, Jack, in September 2020 after she experienced pregnancy complications at 20 weeks.
Photo via Instagram
Currently, the couple share two children: Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.
Photo via Instagram
Thanks For Reading!