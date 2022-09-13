Emmy Awards 2022: Best red carpet looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2022

The biggest stars of the small screen are arriving at the 2022 Emmy Awards, dressed in their awards show best.

Photo by AFP

Hollywood star Zendaya marked her presence at the 2022 Emmys red carpet in a vintage black dress. She walked the red carpet in a stunning, all-black Valentino gown, featuring a peplum bodice complete with a bow.

Photo by AFP

Rachel Lindsay wore a teal dress with cut-outs to the Emmy Awards.

Photo via Twitter

Laverne Cox chose a black structured gown with silver detailing on the Emmys red carpet.

Photo via Twitter

Hollywood actor of Indian descent Himesh Patel sports a patterned suit jacket on the Emmys red carpet.

Photo via Twitter

'Squid Game' star HoYeon Jung wore a colorful dress.

Photo via Twitter

Elle Fanning wore a pink-and-black gown on the Emmys red carpet.

Photo via Twitter

'Spiderman' star Andrew Garfield rocked an all-white look at the 2022 Emmys.

Photo by AFP

Also arriving in style on the red carpet were Amanda Seyfried

Photo by AFP

Sarah Paulson

Photo by AFP

Lizzo

Photo via Twitter

Selena Gomez

Photo via Twitter

