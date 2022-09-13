Emmy Awards 2022: Complete list of winners

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 13, 2022
The Emmy Awards 2022 were held in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. The 74th edition was hosted by Kenan Thompson.
Photo by AFP
Among those who bagged the trophy include, Michael Keaton, who took home the Emmy for Best Actor in a Limited Anthology Series for his role in Hulu's critically acclaimed 'Dopesick' series.
Photo by AFP
Murray Bartlett won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for 'The White Lotus'.
Photo by AFP
Matthew Macfadyen won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in 'Succession' for playing Tom Wambsgans.
Photo by AFP
Julia Garner won her third Emmy in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for 'Ozark'.
Photo by AFP
Lee Jung-Jae's impeccable performance in the globally popular South Korean survival drama show 'Squid Game' has earned him the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series honour.
Photo by AFP
'Succession' was named as Outstanding Drama Series.
Photo by AFP
'Ted Lasso' took the prize for Comedy.
Photo by AFP
'The White Lotus' won in Limited or Anthology category.
Photo by AFP
Brett Goldstein has won the Emmy for the second time in a row as the best supporting actor in the comedy category for his role in 'Ted Lasso'.
Photo by AFP
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, while actor Brett Goldstein took the honour for the Best Actor in the same category.
Photo by AFP
Jennifer Coolidge was presented with the Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series for her performance in 'The White Lotus'.
Photo by AFP
Amanda Seyfried lifted the trophy for the Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series for the Hulu show 'The Dropout'.
Photo by AFP
Singer "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls" won the competition series Emmy for Competition Program category.
Photo by AFP
Jason Sudeikis has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in Comedy Series for 'Ted Lasso'.
Photo by AFP
Zendaya is the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice. The 26-year-old star won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in 'Euphoria'.
Photo by AFP
Jean Smart took home the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series for her performance in 'Hacks'.
Photo by AFP
And the winning streak for 'Squid Game' continues. The show's creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was awarded best director.
Photo by AFP
