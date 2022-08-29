Photos: Bharti Singh spotted with son Laksh on sets of reality show

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2022
Actor-comedian Bharti Singh was spotted with her son Laksh on the sets of a relaity show on Monday
Bharti was seen wearing a white and yellow school uniform
She was all smiles as she posed with her baby for the shutterbugs
Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their son Laksh in April 2022
Bharti had resumed work within 2 weeks of her child’s arrival, fulfilling prior work commitments
Bharti had announced the news of her pregnancy on social media last year
Bharti has often talked about why she doesn't worry about leaving her newborn son home and going to the sets for work
In a recent interview, Bharti revealed she ensures her baby’s safety at home through cameras installed at her house
She also praised her family and staff who support her in taking care of the baby
Bharti and Harsh tied the knot in 2017
