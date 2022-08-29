Photos: Bharti Singh spotted with son Laksh on sets of reality show

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2022

Actor-comedian Bharti Singh was spotted with her son Laksh on the sets of a relaity show on Monday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bharti was seen wearing a white and yellow school uniform

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She was all smiles as she posed with her baby for the shutterbugs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their son Laksh in April 2022

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bharti had resumed work within 2 weeks of her child’s arrival, fulfilling prior work commitments

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bharti had announced the news of her pregnancy on social media last year

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bharti has often talked about why she doesn't worry about leaving her newborn son home and going to the sets for work

Photo by Viral Bhayani

In a recent interview, Bharti revealed she ensures her baby’s safety at home through cameras installed at her house

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She also praised her family and staff who support her in taking care of the baby

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Bharti and Harsh tied the knot in 2017

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Photo by Viral Bhayani

