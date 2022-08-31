Photos: B-Town celebs celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2022
Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to extend greetings to their fans on Ganesh Chaturthi
Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee pose with Lord Ganesha at their home
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla twin in white as they welcome Bappa home
Daisy Shah poses with Lord Ganesha
Kunal Kemmu shared a video in which he can be seen seeking blessings with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya
Raqesh Bapat poses with his eco-friendly Ganesh idol
Amruta Khanvilkar made her own Ganpati Bappa at home
Anurag Basu at T-series Ganeshotsav celebration
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Filmmaker Aanand L Rai at T-series Ganeshotsav celebration
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Mukesh Bhatt seeks Lord Ganesha's blessings
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kajal Aggarwal shared this picture on her Instagram story
Sayantani Ghosh visited Shweta Tiwari's house for Ganpati darshan
Neil Nitin Mukesh also shared an adorable family picture to extend Ganesh Chaturthi wishes
Swapnil Joshi shared a video in which he can be seen performing aarti
Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh wished 'prosperity, happiness and abundance of love' on this auspicious day
Kajol shared a stunning selfie as she stepped out to celebrate Ganeshotsav
