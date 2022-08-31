Photos: B-Town celebs celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2022

Several Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to extend greetings to their fans on Ganesh Chaturthi

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee pose with Lord Ganesha at their home

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla twin in white as they welcome Bappa home

Daisy Shah poses with Lord Ganesha

Kunal Kemmu shared a video in which he can be seen seeking blessings with wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya

Raqesh Bapat poses with his eco-friendly Ganesh idol

Amruta Khanvilkar made her own Ganpati Bappa at home

Anurag Basu at T-series Ganeshotsav celebration

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai at T-series Ganeshotsav celebration

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Mukesh Bhatt seeks Lord Ganesha's blessings

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kajal Aggarwal shared this picture on her Instagram story

Sayantani Ghosh visited Shweta Tiwari's house for Ganpati darshan

Neil Nitin Mukesh also shared an adorable family picture to extend Ganesh Chaturthi wishes

Swapnil Joshi shared a video in which he can be seen performing aarti

Kartik Aaryan visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek blessings

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh wished 'prosperity, happiness and abundance of love' on this auspicious day

Kajol shared a stunning selfie as she stepped out to celebrate Ganeshotsav

