Ganeshotsav 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2022

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai’s, Lalbaugcha Raja.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He was accompanied by his parents Manish and Mala Tiwari.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

His sister Kritika Tiwari also joined along.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

For the outing, Kartik wore a white kurta-pajama set.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor also took pictures with the police personnel present outside the pandal.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik was mobbed by fans at the venue

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik can be seen taking blessings from Bappa

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Here's another picture of the actor from inside the pandal

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kartik is currently basking in the success of the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The busy actor is going to be seen in ‘Shehzada’, ‘Freddy’, ‘Captain India’, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

