Ganeshotsav 2022: Kartik Aaryan visits Lalbaugcha Raja

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2022
On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan visited Mumbai’s, Lalbaugcha Raja.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He was accompanied by his parents Manish and Mala Tiwari.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
His sister Kritika Tiwari also joined along.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
For the outing, Kartik wore a white kurta-pajama set.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actor also took pictures with the police personnel present outside the pandal.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kartik was mobbed by fans at the venue
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kartik can be seen taking blessings from Bappa
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Here's another picture of the actor from inside the pandal
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kartik is currently basking in the success of the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ which also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The busy actor is going to be seen in ‘Shehzada’, ‘Freddy’, ‘Captain India’, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
