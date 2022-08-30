Ganeshotsav 2022: Celebs welcome Ganpati Bappa home

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2022

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed Lord Ganesha at their home on Monday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Singer Rahul Vaidya looked elated as he stepped out to bring Bappa home

Rahul Vaidya

Parents-to-be Gurmeet Chodhry and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed Bappa with reverence

Gurmeet and Debina

Isha Koppikar is all set to welcome Ganpati Bappa home

Isha Koppikar

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sambhavna Seth poses with Ganesh idol

Surveen Chawla

