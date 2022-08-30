Ganeshotsav 2022: Celebs welcome Ganpati Bappa home

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 30, 2022
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed Lord Ganesha at their home on Monday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Singer Rahul Vaidya looked elated as he stepped out to bring Bappa home
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Rahul Vaidya
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Parents-to-be Gurmeet Chodhry and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed Bappa with reverence
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Gurmeet and Debina
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Isha Koppikar is all set to welcome Ganpati Bappa home
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Isha Koppikar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sambhavna Seth poses with Ganesh idol
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Surveen Chawla
Photo by Viral Bhayani
