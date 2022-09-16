Photos: Aryan Khan receives rose from fan at Mumbai airport

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The young lad was seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt, black cargo pants, a dual-toned jacket, and white sneakers.
On his way out, a fan offered a red rose to Aryan which he accepted and walked with it all along.
He also took pictures with fans at the airport.
In October 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai after which Aryan was arrested on the grounds of possession of banned narcotic drugs.
He spent three weeks in custody after which bail was granted.
The NCB gave Aryan a clean chit earlier this year after he was not named an accused in the charge sheet filed in the case.
According to reports, Aryan is all set to make his OTT debut with a comedy show.
He is working on a web series that is an up-and-close fictional account of the Hindi film industry.
