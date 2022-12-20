PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Tabu at Kuttey trailer launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 20, 2022
The makers of Arjun Kapoor and Radhika Madan's Kuttey have finally released the trailer of the film
Photos by Viral Bhayani
The trailer launch event was held on December 20 in Mumbai
The film features Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Tabu, Konkana Sen, Naseeruddin Shah and others
Kuttey marks Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut
The whole team of Kuttey decked up in black for the event
Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj
Arjun was also seen posing around the Christmas décor at the event
Kuttey will be released in cinemas on January 13, 2023
