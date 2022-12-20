PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Tabu at Kuttey trailer launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 20, 2022

The makers of Arjun Kapoor and Radhika Madan's Kuttey have finally released the trailer of the film

Photos by Viral Bhayani

The trailer launch event was held on December 20 in Mumbai

The film features Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Tabu, Konkana Sen, Naseeruddin Shah and others

Kuttey marks Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut

The whole team of Kuttey decked up in black for the event

Kuttey is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj

Arjun was also seen posing around the Christmas décor at the event

Kuttey will be released in cinemas on January 13, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Hrithik Roshan jets off for Christmas vacation with GF Saba Azad and sons
Find out More