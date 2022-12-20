Hrithik Roshan jets off for Christmas vacation with GF Saba Azad and sons

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 20, 2022

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted with girlfriend Saba Azad at Mumbai airport on Tuesday

Photo by Manav Manglani

They have reportedly jetted off for Christmas vacation

Photo by Manav Manglani

Hrithik's sons Hridaan and Hrehaan also joined them

Photo by Manav Manglani

The actor's niece Pashmina Roshan was also spotted with them at the airport

Photo by Manav Manglani

She was all smiles as she interacted with Saba

Photo by Manav Manglani

Hrithik and Sussane Khan tied the knot in December 2000. However, the couple separated in 2014

Photo by Manav Manglani

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan. He will now be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone

Photo by Manav Manglani

