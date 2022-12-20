Hrithik Roshan jets off for Christmas vacation with GF Saba Azad and sons

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 20, 2022
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was spotted with girlfriend Saba Azad at Mumbai airport on Tuesday
They have reportedly jetted off for Christmas vacation
Hrithik's sons Hridaan and Hrehaan also joined them
The actor's niece Pashmina Roshan was also spotted with them at the airport
She was all smiles as she interacted with Saba
Hrithik and Sussane Khan tied the knot in December 2000. However, the couple separated in 2014
On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha along with Saif Ali Khan. He will now be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone
