Photos: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora's romantic moments

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2022

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most loved B-Town couples

They have been dating since 2016

The two have been setting relationship goals, be it with their social media PDA or with their interviews about each other

The couple often shares romantic and mushy pictures from their holidays

The couple made their relationship official when Malaika shared a romantic birthday post for Arjun in 2019

Ever since, they have been shelling out a major couple goals

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been making many public appearances together nowadays

They are madly in love with each other and the next big step for them would definitely be a wedding

It was reported that Malaika and Arjun have decided to finalise their wedding date in November or December this year

For the unversed, Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. They have a son named Arhaan

