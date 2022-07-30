Bollywood adds glamour to Indian Couture Week 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 30, 2022
The 15th edition of the Indian Couture Week opened last Friday with Tarun Tahiliani and is going to the last day of July. Anamika Khanna will be closing Couture Week.
Photo by PTI
This is the first time in two years that a physical event is being held for Indian Couture Week. Prior to this, the fashion week took place online, owing to COVID-19.
Photo by AFP
Aditi Rao Hydari turned muse for designer Anju Modi and looked like royalty in a yellow-green lehenga.
Photo by PTI
'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna made her debut at Varun Bahl's fashion show in a gorgeous red lehenga. She looked extremely charismatic.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sara Ali Khan owned the ramp as she walked in style for Falguni and Shane Peacock. Sara wore a shimmery dark blue ensemble.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Malaika Arora turned muse for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Malaika looked like a Goddess in a dark-green black-hued embellished piece by the designer duo.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shilpa Shetty Kundra closed the jazz-themed couture show for designer Dolly J. Shilpa Said, "The best part about the outfit is that it has pockets. I missed having one in my wedding reception outfit!"
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Farhan Akhtar turned showstopper for designer Siddartha Tytler. He wore a signature gold and black velvet sherwani that had crystal applique done all over it.
Photo by Viral Bhayani
