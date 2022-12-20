Photos: Anushka Sharma arrives in style at Mumbai event

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 20, 2022
Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently slammed an international brand for using her pictures on social media without her consent
Well, Anushka's this incident was actually a promotional strategy for the brand
Soon after the promotional gimmick, the actress shared a video in which she can be seen dressing up for an ad shoot for the same brand
Revealing the whole strategy, on Tuesday, Anushka Sharma joined Puma as brand ambassador
The actress promoted the brand on the streets of Mumbai
Anushka was seen wearing a white co-ord set along with a matching jacket
A lot of people gathered on the street to get a glimpse of Anushka
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Chakda Xpress
