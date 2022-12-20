Photos: Anushka Sharma arrives in style at Mumbai event

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 20, 2022

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma recently slammed an international brand for using her pictures on social media without her consent

Well, Anushka's this incident was actually a promotional strategy for the brand

Soon after the promotional gimmick, the actress shared a video in which she can be seen dressing up for an ad shoot for the same brand

Viral Bhayani

Revealing the whole strategy, on Tuesday, Anushka Sharma joined Puma as brand ambassador

Viral Bhayani

The actress promoted the brand on the streets of Mumbai

Viral Bhayani

Anushka was seen wearing a white co-ord set along with a matching jacket

Viral Bhayani

A lot of people gathered on the street to get a glimpse of Anushka

Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Chakda Xpress

Viral Bhayani

