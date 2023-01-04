Photos: Anupamaa actor Rushad Rana ties the knot with Ketaki Walawalkar

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 04, 2023
Actor Rushad Rana tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ketaki Walawalkar in Mumbai on January 4
The ceremony was attended by the duo's family members and close friends
Rushad is a Parsi and Ketaki is a Maharashtrian. She works as a creative director of Anupamaa. Rushad is also a part of the same show
The couple tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony
They were seen clicking selfies amid their wedding rituals
Rushad's Anupamaa co-stars attended the wedding
Rupali Ganguly was also seen posing with the newlyweds
She looked stunning in a red and purple saree
Thanks For Reading!