Photos: Anupamaa actor Rushad Rana ties the knot with Ketaki Walawalkar

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 04, 2023

Actor Rushad Rana tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ketaki Walawalkar in Mumbai on January 4

The ceremony was attended by the duo's family members and close friends

Rushad is a Parsi and Ketaki is a Maharashtrian. She works as a creative director of Anupamaa. Rushad is also a part of the same show

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony

They were seen clicking selfies amid their wedding rituals

Rushad's Anupamaa co-stars attended the wedding

Rupali Ganguly was also seen posing with the newlyweds

She looked stunning in a red and purple saree

