Photos: Alia Bhatt stuns in Rs 98,000 Indo-western outfit at Ambani's party

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand engagement party
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The engagement ceremony was held on December 29 at Antilia, Mumbai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Alia made a ravishing entry at the party along with her actor-husband
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Alia wore a stunning powdered blue short kurta and sharara set
The classy outfit by designer Ritika Mirchandani costs a whooping Rs 98,000
Ranbir was also decked up in black kurta pyjama and a Nehru jacket over it
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple arrived at the party along with their close friend Ayan Mukerji
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!