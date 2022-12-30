Photos: Alia Bhatt stuns in Rs 98,000 Indo-western outfit at Ambani's party

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 30, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand engagement party

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The engagement ceremony was held on December 29 at Antilia, Mumbai

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia made a ravishing entry at the party along with her actor-husband

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia wore a stunning powdered blue short kurta and sharara set

The classy outfit by designer Ritika Mirchandani costs a whooping Rs 98,000

Ranbir was also decked up in black kurta pyjama and a Nehru jacket over it

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple arrived at the party along with their close friend Ayan Mukerji

Photo by Viral Bhayani

