Photos: Ajay Devgn and Kajol twin in black, Shriya kisses husband at Drishyam 2 screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2022
A special screening of Drishyam 2 was held in Mumbai on Thursday evening which was attended by the entire cast of the film along with their families
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kajol and Ajay twinned in black for the event and they stole all the limelight
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They were all smiles as they posed for the paps
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Tabu, who essays the role of Meera Deshmukh in the film, looked stunning in a teal outfit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ishita Dutta chose a shimmery green saree for the occasion while her husband, actor Vatsal Seth, joined her in a black suit
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shriya Saran also came along with her husband Andrei
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They also shared a quick kiss as they posed for the shutterbugs
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sonnalli Seygall
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Aanand L Rai
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sharman Joshi
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sonal Chauhan
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sharad Kelkar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Amruta Khanvilkar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Sharvari Wagh
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Nupur Sanon
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
