Photos: Ajay Devgn and Kajol twin in black, Shriya kisses husband at Drishyam 2 screening

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2022

A special screening of Drishyam 2 was held in Mumbai on Thursday evening which was attended by the entire cast of the film along with their families

Kajol and Ajay twinned in black for the event and they stole all the limelight

They were all smiles as they posed for the paps

Tabu, who essays the role of Meera Deshmukh in the film, looked stunning in a teal outfit

Ishita Dutta chose a shimmery green saree for the occasion while her husband, actor Vatsal Seth, joined her in a black suit

Shriya Saran also came along with her husband Andrei

They also shared a quick kiss as they posed for the shutterbugs

Sonnalli Seygall

Aanand L Rai

Sharman Joshi

Sonal Chauhan

Sharad Kelkar

Amruta Khanvilkar

Sharvari Wagh

Nupur Sanon

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

