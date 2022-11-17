Ananya Panday dazzles in a shimmery bikini for latest photoshoot

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2022
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has become a fashion icon for the youth in a very short span of her career.
Photo via Instagram
Be it brand endorsements, walking the runway, or gracing the cover of magazines, she has always been a designer favourite.
Photo via Instagram
Recently, the young diva took over a magazine cover and shared some sizzling pictures from the photoshoot.
Photo via Instagram
Ananya left her fans on Instagram drooling with multiple shots in dazzling outfits.
Photo via Instagram
Recently, Ananya turned showstopper at the Lakme Fashion Week where she said her personal style is casual clothes like shorts, graphic tees, and oversized t-shirts.
Photo via Instagram
Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.
Photo via Instagram
She also has 'Dream Girl 2' with Ayushmann Khurrana.
Photo via Instagram
