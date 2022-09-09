Photos: Actors who played Queen Elizabeth-II onscreen

By: IANS | September 09, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II became a cultural staple during her long and eventful reign. She was the most photographed woman in history and was depicted on the big screen, the small screen, the stage, in music, and in art.
She is the subject of the Netflix original series 'The Crown', which follows the Queen from the 1940s to modern times and examines her relationship with the various prime ministers.
Over the show's six seasons, each of which covers approximately a decade in her life, she has been portrayed by three different actors.
Claire Foy won a Golden Globe for her portrayal.
Olivia Colman earned both a Golden Globe and an Emmy.
Imelda Staunton will portray the Queen in her 70s and 80s during the show's fifth and sixth (also believed to be its final) season.
Helen Mirren also memorably played the British monarch in the 2006 film 'The Queen', written by 'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan and directed by Stephen Frears. The film won Mirren the best actress Oscar for her performance.
The monarch also made an appearance in 'Spencer', played by Stella Gonet -- the film stars Kirsten Stewart as her daughter-in-law Princess Diana.
The Queen's early childhood was portrayed in the Oscar-winning 2010 film, 'The King's Speech', starring Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush, and Helena Bonham Carter.
The 2015 British comedy-drama film 'A Royal Night Out' offered a fictionalised glimpse of the night Elizabeth (played by Sarah Gadon) and her sister Princess Margaret (Bel Powley) were allowed secretly to slip out of Buckingham Palace to join the crowds celebrating V-E Day on the streets of London in 1945.
In 2016, the Queen, played by Penelope Wilton, was a character in 'The BFG'.
Steven Spielberg's adaptation of the book by Roald Dahl and 'The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!' also tackled the British monarch. The actress who plays her in the film, Jeannette Charles, has made a career of royal impersonation, standing in as Elizabeth in about 20 movies and TV programs over a 40-year period.
In 2022, the Queen delighted viewers around the world by guest-starring in a video with Paddington Bear.
The bear offers Her Majesty a marmalade sandwich fished out of his hat, as he tells her: "I always keep one for emergencies." In response, the Queen replies, "So do I" and opens her handbag to pull out a marmalade sandwich of her own.
