Photos: Actors who played naagin on screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2022
Reena Roy essayed the role of a female shape-shifting serpent in the 1976 film 'Nagin'
In the film 'Sheshaag', veteran actress Rekha essayed the role of icchadari naagin
Sridevi left everyone mesmerised with her performance in the film 'Nagina'
Manisha Koirala had played the role of naagin in the film 'Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani'
Mallika Sherawat's movie 'Hissss' revolved around a man who tries to get his hand on the naagmani to cure his brain cancer
In 2015, Mouni Roy starred as the leading lady in the first season of Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap ‘Naagin’
Adaa was seen as naagin in the first two seasons of Ekta Kapoor's show
Tejasswi Prakash turned naagin for the latest season of one of the most popular TV shows 'Naagin'
