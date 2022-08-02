Not just Salman Khan, these Bollywood celebs also own a gun

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 02, 2022
After receiving a threat letter from Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Salman Khan recently applied for a gun license with the Mumbai Police, and he has been issued the same.
After the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Amitabh Bachchan had written in his blog, "Before retiring for the night, I pulled out my licensed .32 revolver, loaded it and put it under my pillow."
Sunny Deol too reportedly owns a revolver and had even used the same in his film 'Singh Saab The Great'.
Poonam Dhillon had once confessed of owning a gun. In an interview, she had said that she has kept the gun at her residence for safety reasons and that she does not carry it around with her.
Sanjay Dutt once owned an AK-56 rifle that led to his arrest in 1994, after his name cropped up in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts.
Back in 1996, Soha Ali Khan owned a rifle. However, her license was later cancelled, citing her "tender age".
