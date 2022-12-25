PHOTOS: Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's daughter Ayat's birthday bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 25, 2022
Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan's younger daughter Ayat will celebrate her 3rd birthday on December 27
Viral Bhayani
The little girl shares her birthday along with her maternal uncle Salman Khan
Viral Bhayani
Ahead of her birthday, Aayush and Arpita threw a splendid party in Mumbai for her close friends and family
Viral Bhayani
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia were spotted at the party venue along with their kids
Viral Bhayani
TV actor Shabir Ahluwalia was also seen at the party along with his family
Viral Bhayani
Arpita's brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan also arrived at the party
Viral Bhayani
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were seen spotted
Viral Bhayani
Aparshakti Khurana also attended the party along with her wife and his daughter
Viral Bhayani
Producer-director Ekta Kapoor also arrived at the party
Viral Bhayani
Many celebrities including Maniesh Paul, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and others were spotted at the party
Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!