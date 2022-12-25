PHOTOS: Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's daughter Ayat's birthday bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 25, 2022

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan's younger daughter Ayat will celebrate her 3rd birthday on December 27

Viral Bhayani

The little girl shares her birthday along with her maternal uncle Salman Khan

Viral Bhayani

Ahead of her birthday, Aayush and Arpita threw a splendid party in Mumbai for her close friends and family

Viral Bhayani

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia were spotted at the party venue along with their kids

Viral Bhayani

TV actor Shabir Ahluwalia was also seen at the party along with his family

Viral Bhayani

Arpita's brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan also arrived at the party

Viral Bhayani

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were seen spotted

Viral Bhayani

Aparshakti Khurana also attended the party along with her wife and his daughter

Viral Bhayani

Producer-director Ekta Kapoor also arrived at the party

Viral Bhayani

Many celebrities including Maniesh Paul, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and others were spotted at the party

Viral Bhayani

