Pastel Lehengas Are Winter Bride's Ultimate Choice! Take Styling Cues From These Bollywood Celeb's Wedding Looks

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 25, 2024

Many modern brides, including Bollywood's leading ladies, are ditching bold and striking colours like red to adorn soft hues of pastel for their weddings

All images from celebs' Instagram

From Kiara Advani and Athiya Shetty to Masaba Gupta, many actresses opted for a pastel-hued lehenga for their marriage

The subtle hint of these colours gives freshness and a contemporary twist to the traditional attire, making it perfect for the winter wedding season

Take inspiration from these celebrities and style a stunning lehenga featuring muted shades like pink, green, blue, or a beautiful blend of these pastel tints

While the ensemble is stunning and minimal on its own, elevate the look with statement accessories like elegant diamond chokers or a dainty necklace, and a pair a dangling jhumkas

Makeup is a key point in complementing pastel attire. Opt for pink-toned makeup glam with rosy cheeks, highlighted cheeks, warm eye shadows and nude lips

Complete your look with a sleek middle-parted bun adorned with white and pink roses to continue the pastel theme of your bridal look

Thanks For Reading!

Sobhita Dhulipala To Wear Kanjivaram Silk Saree For Wedding: Inspiration For Winter Brides From The...
Find out More