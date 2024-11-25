Pastel Lehengas Are Winter Bride's Ultimate Choice! Take Styling Cues From These Bollywood Celeb's Wedding Looks

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 25, 2024
Many modern brides, including Bollywood's leading ladies, are ditching bold and striking colours like red to adorn soft hues of pastel for their weddings
All images from celebs' Instagram
From Kiara Advani and Athiya Shetty to Masaba Gupta, many actresses opted for a pastel-hued lehenga for their marriage
The subtle hint of these colours gives freshness and a contemporary twist to the traditional attire, making it perfect for the winter wedding season
Take inspiration from these celebrities and style a stunning lehenga featuring muted shades like pink, green, blue, or a beautiful blend of these pastel tints
While the ensemble is stunning and minimal on its own, elevate the look with statement accessories like elegant diamond chokers or a dainty necklace, and a pair a dangling jhumkas
Makeup is a key point in complementing pastel attire. Opt for pink-toned makeup glam with rosy cheeks, highlighted cheeks, warm eye shadows and nude lips
Complete your look with a sleek middle-parted bun adorned with white and pink roses to continue the pastel theme of your bridal look
