Parvathy Thiruvothu: 8 Facts about the Bangalore Days Actor that make her inspiring

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 07, 2023
One of the few actresses to have excelled in Malayalam and Tamil films, Parvathy Thiruvothu is a force to reckon with in Southern Indian cinema. Her outspoken personality and impeccable acting skills have enabled her to cement a position apart from others. Here's what you must know about her
The actress made her debut in 2006 with 'Out of Syllabus'. But, her breakthrough performance was the 2014 release 'Bangalore Days', a multi-starrer by director Anjali Menon
A former video jockey at Kiran TV, Parvathy acquired a lot of respect and acclaim for her presentation skills
A proud feminist, she refuses to do roles that have her play second fiddle to her male contemporaries
She is vegetarian by choice. For a brief moment, she was vegan but she found it hard to keep up to it
Besides acting, Parvathy wants to explore writing and direction
She is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer
Winner of one National Award, four Filmfare Awards South and two Kerala State Film Awards
An eminent member of the Women in Cinema Collective that constantly aims at better positioning of women in films
Thanks For Reading!