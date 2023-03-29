Parineeti Chopra's bridal looks, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 29, 2023

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all over the news of late for her relationship rumours with AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Instagram

Parineeti and Raghav were spotted out and about in Mumbai recently enjoying lunch and dinner dates

Instagram

If reports are to be believed, their families have already accepted their relationship

Instagram

Not just that, but they are also planning to soon hold a roka/engagement ceremony for the two

Instagram

Post their engagement, Parineeti and Raghav are expected to make their relationship official

Instagram

At present, both have refrained from commenting on their equation, but their expressions have a different story to tell

Instagram

Both of them were left profusely blushing when they were quizzed about their relationship on different occasions

Instagram

Parineeti and Raghav reportedly bonded over their common interests and similar backgrounds

Instagram

Well, if the reports are indeed true, then Parineeti will sure be one beautiful bride who will definitely make Raghav skip a beat!

Instagram

