Parineeti Chopra's bridal looks, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 29, 2023
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is all over the news of late for her relationship rumours with AAP leader Raghav Chadha
Parineeti and Raghav were spotted out and about in Mumbai recently enjoying lunch and dinner dates
If reports are to be believed, their families have already accepted their relationship
Not just that, but they are also planning to soon hold a roka/engagement ceremony for the two
Post their engagement, Parineeti and Raghav are expected to make their relationship official
At present, both have refrained from commenting on their equation, but their expressions have a different story to tell
Both of them were left profusely blushing when they were quizzed about their relationship on different occasions
Parineeti and Raghav reportedly bonded over their common interests and similar backgrounds
Well, if the reports are indeed true, then Parineeti will sure be one beautiful bride who will definitely make Raghav skip a beat!
