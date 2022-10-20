Parineeti Chopra Birthday: Photos that prove she is a water baby

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 20, 2022
Parineeti Chopra, born on October 22, 1988, is an actress who primarily works in Hindi films. Chopra is a recipient of several accolades, including a National Film Award. She has appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since the year 2013
Parineeti has earned an 'Open Water Diver certification'. Since then she has inspired friends, family and some of her 67 million social media followers to try scuba diving
Parineeti leaves her fans mesmerised with her exotic vacation pictures
Parineeti often treats her followers with stunning photos on social media
Parineeti posted this aesthetically pleasing picture of herself enjoying a dip in the sea
Parineeti set the temperature high as she posed in a black bikini
She was also seen enjoying by the pool with her cousin Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas
From a bikini to a diving suit, Parineeti can rock anything
Parineeti's underwater pictures show how skilled the actor is
Parineeti captioned this picture as 'The place where I belong'
On the work front, she will be next seen in 'Uunchai'
