In Pics: Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon's star-studded Diwali bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 20, 2022

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon threw a lavish Diwali bash for Bollywood in the city on Wednesday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kriti looked gorgeous in a black and gold anarkali and was all smiles for the paps

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nupur too stunned in a red co-ord set

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The Diwali bash saw some of the most popular names of B-Town. Kriti's 'Shehzada' co-star Kartik Aaryan was among the first ones to arrive at the celebration

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vicky Kaushal too made a solo appearance and was at his traditional best

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kriti's 'Bhediya' co-star Varun Dhawan walked hand-in-hand with wife Natasha Dalal

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa turned heads with their impeccable fashion

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aditya Roy Kapur looked handsome in a black kurta and was at his candid best with the paps

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Rakul Preet Singh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ananya Panday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vaani Kapoor

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Athiya Shetty

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Aparshakti Khurana

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon perform at Bhediya trailer launch
Find out More