In Pics: Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon's star-studded Diwali bash

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 20, 2022
Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon and sister Nupur Sanon threw a lavish Diwali bash for Bollywood in the city on Wednesday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kriti looked gorgeous in a black and gold anarkali and was all smiles for the paps
Nupur too stunned in a red co-ord set
The Diwali bash saw some of the most popular names of B-Town. Kriti's 'Shehzada' co-star Kartik Aaryan was among the first ones to arrive at the celebration
Vicky Kaushal too made a solo appearance and was at his traditional best
Kriti's 'Bhediya' co-star Varun Dhawan walked hand-in-hand with wife Natasha Dalal
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa turned heads with their impeccable fashion
Aditya Roy Kapur looked handsome in a black kurta and was at his candid best with the paps
Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia and Karan Johar
Rakul Preet Singh
Ananya Panday
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza
Vaani Kapoor
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Athiya Shetty
Aparshakti Khurana
