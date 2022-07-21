Paparazzi Files: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and other celebs spotted

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 21, 2022
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt was spotted in blue jeans and black top in Bandra on Thursday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kiara Advani was snapped at Sajid Nadiadwala's office in Andheri
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Divya Khosla Kumar was spotted at designer Manish Malhotra's residence
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Saiee Manjrekar wore a comfy white t-shirt as she stepped out for work
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranveer Singh was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Shama Sikander was seen outside a salon in the city
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Bollywood diva Malaika Arora got papped in an all-white outfit outside a clinic in Santacruz
Photo by Viral Bhayani
'Liger' actors Ananya Panday and VIjay Deverakonda got papped at the airport earlier today
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!