Photos: Hottest monsoon looks of B-Town divas

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 20, 2022
Tip Tip Barsa Paani is one of the most sensuous songs that Bollywood has ever seen and Raveena surely made a statement by dancing in a simple yellow saree
Veteran actress Zeenat Aman's 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein' is regarded as one of the forefathers of steamy romantic tunes
Priyanka Chopra danced to the romantic tunes of 'Saiyyan' with Hrithik Roshan and her performance in a saree, in the rain, was too hard to miss
With the song ‘Gale Lag Jaa’ from 'De Dana Dan’, Katrina Kaif won the official title of ‘rain queen’ from her fans
Sushmita Sen managed to leave her fans mesmerised with her beauty as she danced in a orange saree in the song 'Prem Rog'
Kareena Kapoor Khan's performance in a red and blue saree in 'Bhaage Re Mann Kahin' received immense love from fans
Veteran actress Sridevi's Sridevi’s stunning looks in blue saree made the song 'Kaante Nahi Katte' highly sensuous
Vidya Balan exudes hotness in this rain scene from 'The Dirty Picture'. He looked stunning in white saree with a sassy blouse
Aishwarya Rai broke the saree stereotype as she danced in rain in chaniya choli in 'Barso Re Megha Megha'
