Pak vs NZ T20 World Cup: Pakistan sail into final, hammer Kiwis by 7 wickets

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2022

Pakistan produced a clinical performance by thrashing New Zealand in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Twitter

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan

Twitter

New Zealand gave a target of 152-4 in 20 overs

Twitter

Mitchell (53 off 35) and Kane Williamson (46 off 42) were the main contributors with the bat for New Zealand

Twitter

Shaheen Afridi bowled a fiery spell as he took 2 crucial wickets of Devon Conway and Finn Allen

Twitter

Chasing the target, openers Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam gave Pakistan a blistering start, scoring 55/0 in the first six overs

Twitter

Babar (53 off 42) and Rizwan's (57 off 43) partnership proved very beneficial for Pakistan as this was their best powerplay of the tournament

Twitter

Pakistan won the match by 7 wickets

Twitter

Muhammad Rizwan was awarded the Man of the Match for his splendid performance

Twitter

With this win, Pakistan now awaits the winner of the second semifinal between India and England, for the summit clash at MCG on November 13

Twitter