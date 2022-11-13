In pics: Pak vs Eng T20 World Cup Final- Brilliant Ben Stokes powers England to T20 World Cup glory at Melbourne

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2022
England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan
England got off to a good start
At the halfway point of their innings, Pakistan were 68-2
Adil Rashid picked up the big wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam
Sam Curran (3-12) bowled a brilliant spell to restrict Pakistan to 137-8 in their 20 overs
Shaheen Afridi dismisses Alex Hales to give Pakistan the dream start
Haris Rauf gave Pakistan their third wicket inside the Powerplay
At the halfway point, England were 77-3 with Pakistan still in the hunt
Shadab Khan struck for Pakistan to have England reeling at 84-4 in 12.3 overs
England needed 41 runs in their last five overs to win the final
Ben Stokes scored unbeaten 52 as England clinched the T20 World Cup crown
