In pics: Pak vs Eng T20 World Cup Final- Brilliant Ben Stokes powers England to T20 World Cup glory at Melbourne

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 13, 2022

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan

England got off to a good start

At the halfway point of their innings, Pakistan were 68-2

Adil Rashid picked up the big wicket of Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Sam Curran (3-12) bowled a brilliant spell to restrict Pakistan to 137-8 in their 20 overs

Shaheen Afridi dismisses Alex Hales to give Pakistan the dream start

Haris Rauf gave Pakistan their third wicket inside the Powerplay

At the halfway point, England were 77-3 with Pakistan still in the hunt

Shadab Khan struck for Pakistan to have England reeling at 84-4 in 12.3 overs

England needed 41 runs in their last five overs to win the final

Ben Stokes scored unbeaten 52 as England clinched the T20 World Cup crown

Thanks For Reading!

T20 World Cup 2022: Not just PAK vs ENG, it's a 'Fake vs Real' Mr. Bean match today; check memes...
Find out More