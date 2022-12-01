Pak vs Eng 1st Test: England plunder 506-4 on Day 1 to break 112-year-old record, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 01, 2022
Virus-hit England stamped its aggressive brand of cricket on its first Test in Pakistan in 17 years by amassing a world record 506-4 with four batters smashing hundreds on Thursday
Zak Crawley hit 122 and Ben Duckett made 107 in a blistering opening stand of 233
Ollie Pope and Harry Brook blazed hundreds in the last session in an astonishing display of power-hitting against an inexperienced Pakistan bowling attack
The Test almost didn't start. England confirmed it had a fit 11 and the match could go ahead only two hours before the toss
The 506-4 total was the highest on the first day of any Test, surpassing Australia's 494-6 in 1910 against South Africa in Sydney
England also became the fastest team to score 500 runs
Harry Brook struck six fours in one over by debutant Saud Shakeel in the final session to reach 101 not out
Captain Ben Stokes, who won the toss and elected to bat after recovering in time from the virus, was not out on 34 off 15 balls
England batters smashed 73 boundaries and three sixes in a white-ball fireworks display with the red ball
