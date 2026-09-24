OTT Releases This Week- From Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, To Baby Do Die Do, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | September 24, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on OTT platforms:
Baby Do Die Do is an action-thriller film which is directed by Nachiket Samant. The movie narrates the story of a deaf and mute serial killer in Mumbai who can only hear her dead sister's voice as she commits murders for mysterious reasons. It is streaming on Netflix.
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a psychological thriller film that narrates a story of troubled mobster named Raya who creates a crime syndicate in post-independence Goa while confronting intense childhood trauma and remorse. It is streaming on ZEE5.
Shaque – Trust No One tells the story of a distraught mother who has been looking for her lost child for nine years. It is streaming on Netflix.
Hunkkaar – The Roar is a socio-thriller and courtroom drama series that follows 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, who accuses a revered, powerful cult leader (Baapji/Sunil Chakosi) of sexual assault. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Bakaiti is a family drama series that tells the tale of a family from the middle class. Season 2 of the series is streaming on ZEE5.
The Final Problem is a Spanish series which is based on the novel by Arturo Pérez-Reverte. Thirteen people are stranded by a storm at an isolated hotel on an islet near Mallorca in the spring of 1959. It is streaming on Netflix.
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