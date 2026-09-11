OTT Releases This Week: From The Revolutionaries, Ghamasaan To Slow Horses Season 6, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | September 11, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on OTT platforms:
A Love Other Than Yours is a South Korean romance melodrama series that follows Namgung Ho and Lee Mi-do, a couple in a 10-year relationship whose once-burning passion has matured into a quiet trust. K-drama fans can watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Ghamasaan is a crime thriller film written by Piiyush Singh and Ram Yash Singh and directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Based on dacoit Dadua, the film featured at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. It is streaming on ZEE5.
The Revolutionaries is a period action thriller series directed by Nikkhil Advani. It is based on the non-fiction book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom by Sanjeev Sanya. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Jungle Tales With Mowgli brings back the beloved Mowgli, Baloo and Bagheera in a fun new series. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Stolen Heartbeats is a supernatural drama series that follows Rafael, a nurse with the unusual capacity to hear the dead, and Anabel, who is left in a coma following a vicious attack, as they attempt to survive a perilous illegal organ-trafficking conspiracy. It is streaming on Netflix.
Ali Baba aur 40 Bhoot is a thriller series that revolves around a woman who returns home and discovers a hidden world of ancient demons and cursed statues. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Slow Horses is a crime thriller series starring Gary Oldman. It is an adaptation of Mick Herron's novel Slough House. The plot of the series revolves around a group of MI5 agents, known as the "Slow Horses", who try to eliminate sinister forces from England. Slow Horses Season 6 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
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