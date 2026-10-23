OTT Releases This Week- From The Paradise To Moana, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | October 23, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on OTT platforms:
The Paradise is an action-thriller film that revolves around a marginalised tribe fighting a cruel landlord for basic rights and citizenship in 1980s India. It is streaming on Netflix.
Moana is an adventure musical film that revolves around a young girl who leaves her island for the first time and embarks on an epic seafaring adventure to restore prosperity to her people. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The Legends of Hanuman is an epic tale that brings to life the adventures of one of Hindu mythology's most powerful figures. Season 7 of the series is streaming on JioHotstar.
Love in Disguise is a South Korean romantic drama which revolves around a police detective named Kang Jae-hee, who is assigned to protect and investigate Yoon Yi-jun, the heir of a powerful conglomerate who is a suspect in a murder case. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Gajab Raat is a crime thriller film that centres on a corrupt police officer whose plans for a profitable night out are disrupted when he discovers a seriously injured girl has been abandoned from a moving car in Delhi. It is streaming on Netflix.
Where's Wanda? is a German dark comedy series that follows Wanda, the daughter of Carlotta and Dedo, who has been unaccounted for for months with no signs. With the police making no progress, the parents decide to take the search into their own hands. Season 2 of the series is streaming on Apple TV+.
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