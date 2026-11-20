By: Sunanda Singh | November 20, 2026
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases are here. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on OTT platforms:
Campus Diaries is a drama series which is directed by Prem Mistry and Abhishek Yadav. The series is set against the backdrop of the fictional Excel University and follows the lives, friendships, and struggles of a close-knit group of six students. It is streaming on MX Player.
The Odyssey is an action fantasy film that centres around a king of Ithaca, who embarks on a perilous journey to return home after the Trojan War. But what happens when he discovers an array of deadly obstacles and mythical creatures along the way? It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Dhindora is a comedy-drama web series which is created by Bhuvan Bam and directed by Himank Gaur. Based on the popular characters from Bam's BB Ki Vines. Season 2 of the series is streaming on Netflix.
Madden is a biographical sports film about NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden and the long-running Madden NFL video game franchise. It is streaming on Prime Video.
The Blue Road is a South Korean drama that follows two investigators who unite to track a murderer scattering disfigured corpses and coded notes throughout Japan and Korea, yet the fatal secret hides perilously nearby. It is streaming on Netflix.
The Way of Warrior Kid is based on the bestselling book of the same name by former US Navy SEAL Jocko Willink. The film revolves around a young boy who learns to overcome his fears and stand up for himself. It is streaming on Apple TV+.
Thanks For Reading!